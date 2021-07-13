Barbara Jean (Bell) Kermoade

July 9, 1938 - July 8, 2021. Born to James W. and Virginia (Macy) Bell, Barbara grew up in Papillion, Neb., where she attended Sacred Heart Academy and Papillion High. Barbara married William (Bill) Arthur Kermoade on July 24, 1954, in Papillion. She was a dedicated housewife and mother for the first part of her marriage. In later years she worked as a bartender at the 4 C's Bar that Bill and Barb co-owned for a several years. In 1973, the couple moved west of Blair to live in the country. Barbara was a voracious reader, crossword enthusiast, and avid gardener.