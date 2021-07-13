Cancel
Union City, NJ

Hudson County Arsonist Set Fire To Local Synagogue, Authorities Say

By Cecilia Levine
 12 days ago
Mesivta Sanz Yeshiva in Union City Photo Credit: Google Maps

A man was being held on an aggravated arson charge in connection with a fire at a Hudson County synagogue earlier this month, authorities said.

Oswaldo Domingo Xil-Argueta, 29, is accused of torching Mesivta Sanz Yeshiva and its synagogue on 34th Street in Union City around 3 a.m. on July 3, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

There were no occupants in the building at the time of the two-alarm blaze.

The Union City Police Department and the Hudson County Regional Arson Task Force arrested Xil-Argueta on July 5, on charges of first-degree aggravated arson and criminal mischief, Suarez said.

Because the arson was at a place of public worship, the aggravated arson charge has been elevated to a first-degree offense. At this point, there is no evidence that this was a bias incident.

During a hearing before Hudson County Superior Court Judge Paul DePascale, a motion to detain Xil-Argueta pending his trial was approved after the state argued he posed a danger to the community.

Prosecutor Suarez credited the Union City Police Department and the Hudson County Regional Arson Task Force for the investigation and arrest.

