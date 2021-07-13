Cancel
Port Neches, TX

This Mid County baseballer just got drafted by MLB team

By PA News
Port Arthur News
 12 days ago

University of Arkansas commit and Port Neches native Drake Varnado was drafted Tuesday by the Arizona Diamondbacks. Varnado was selected in the 17th round. Read here to learn more about Varnado's baseball journey.

