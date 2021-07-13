Cancel
Florence, SC

DO YOU REMEMBER?

Florence News Journal
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Florence High School Garden Club of 1939. Club members, shown left to right, are James Young, Frances Louise Weaver, Celeste Bonnette, Sarah Ward, John Young, Lillian Watson, Dorothy Brooks, Frankie Cole, and Bill Hoffmeyer. Do you have an old photo you would like to submit for The News Journal’s Do You Remember? You may do so by emailing a digital copy of the photo, including information about the photo, to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. You may also submit photos and information in person at our office, located at 312 Railroad Ave.

