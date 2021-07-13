Church Of The Resurrection, Human Concerns Assist Blessings In A Backpack

OSWEGO – One of the more unique characters you will meet in “Dearly Departed” is friend of the Turpin family, Nadine. Nadine is a young woman with a healthy brood of youngsters, and a star studded outlook on life. Well, that’s how she would describe it anyway. Nadine shares her philosophy on love with her friend Lucille one late afternoon as the two women meet in the park. Lucille, the ever patient Turpin member, tries with all her might to remain calm, cool and collected during their conversation. But, Lucille finds it mighty difficult at times given some of Nadine’s ideas.