Oswego, NY

Church Of The Resurrection, Human Concerns Assist Blessings In A Backpack

Oswego County Today
 12 days ago
OSWEGO – During the summer months, The Church of the Resurrection and Human Concerns, will work together to assist Blessings in a Backpack in the distribution of foods to area students. This has been an on-going mission of the Church, and they are delighted to join forces with Human Concerns...

Fulton, NY
