Jackson County Sheriff: K-9 teams help track down suspects

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the recent arrests of two men, in separate cases, that were achieved with the help of the agency’s new K-9 tracking team. Dogs help track suspect in Greenwood areaOn July 8 at 7:50 p.m., JCSO said in a press release, officers with the agency were dispatched to help find a man that had fled on foot during a vehicle pursuit in the vicinity of State Road 69 and Whispering Pines Circle in Greenwood. The K9 team deployed and established a track in the northwest direction and continued the hunt through multiple residential locations and heavily wooded areas until around midnight that evening. When the scent could no longer be followed, the search was called off for the night.