Tirotta, Ricciardi selected on Day 3 of 2021 MLB Draft

UD third baseman Riley Tirotta was an important part of the Flyers’ run to the 2021 A-10 Championship Game. Photo courtesy of the Atlantic 10 Conference on Facebook. University of Dayton senior third baseman Riley Tirotta was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 12th round Tuesday, becoming the first Flyer drafted since 2012. Senior second baseman Mariano Ricciardi joined him when he was selected in the 18th round by the Oakland Athletics.