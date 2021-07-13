Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dayton, OH

Tirotta, Ricciardi selected on Day 3 of 2021 MLB Draft

flyernews.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUD third baseman Riley Tirotta was an important part of the Flyers’ run to the 2021 A-10 Championship Game. Photo courtesy of the Atlantic 10 Conference on Facebook. University of Dayton senior third baseman Riley Tirotta was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 12th round Tuesday, becoming the first Flyer drafted since 2012. Senior second baseman Mariano Ricciardi joined him when he was selected in the 18th round by the Oakland Athletics.

flyernews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dayton, OH
Sports
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Toronto, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#Mlb Draft#Ud#The Toronto Blue Jays#The Oakland Athletics#Dayton Baseball#Cypress College#Hall Of Fame Dayton Sid#Major League#The Texas Rangers#The Blue Jays#Flyer News#Instagram#Flyernews
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
News Break
Twitter
News Break
MLB
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Tunisian president ousts government in move critics call a coup

TUNIS, July 25 (Reuters) - Tunisia's president dismissed the government and froze parliament on Sunday in a dramatic escalation of a political crisis that his opponents labelled a coup, calling their own supporters to come onto the streets in protest. President Kais Saied said he would assume executive authority with...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S offers further air support to Afghan troops amid Taliban offensive

KABUL, July 25 (Reuters) - United States will to continue to carry out airstrikes to support Afghan forces facing attack from the insurgent Taliban, a regional U.S. commander said on Sunday as U.S. and other international forces have drawn down troops in Afghanistan. The Taliban escalated its offensive in recent...
SportsABC News

Japan's Horigome wins first ever Olympic skateboard gold

TOKYO -- Yuto Horigome won the first ever skateboarding competition at the Olympic Games, taking gold in men’s street on Sunday in the city where he learned to skate as a kid and where his sport is often frowned upon. The first skateboarding silver went to Brazilian Kelvin Hoefler, who...
SportsNBC Olympics

becomes the first American to win individual foil GOLD 🇺🇸 🥇

Lee Kiefer became the first American woman to win a gold medal in the women's individual foil event and earned Team USA's first fencing medal of the Tokyo games. She defeated reigning Olympic champion Inna Deriglazova 15-13 to capture her first career Olympic medal after finishing fifth in London. Kiefer...

Comments / 0

Community Policy