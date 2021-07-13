Longtime Highway Supervisor, Business Owner In Northern Westchester Dies

Lifelong Westchester County resident and longtime highway supervisor Drew Allan Outhouse died on Sunday, July 11, at the age of 73. Photo Credit: Beecher Funeral Home

Lifelong Northern Westchester County resident and longtime highway supervisor Drew Allan Outhouse died on Sunday, July 11, at the age of 73.

Outhouse lived in North Salem and was a graduate of North Salem High School, according to his obituary.

He worked as the highway superintendent for the Town of North Salem for 30 years, and he retired in 2009. Additionally, for more than 46 years, he was a member of the Croton Falls Fire Department.

"He enjoyed cooking, gardening, listening to music and spending time at Brant Lake," his obituary reads. "However, his greatest passion and love was his family."

He is survived by his wife, Catherine, and his three children.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 15, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Somers at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at June Cemetery in North Salem. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Beecher Funeral Home, in Brewster from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

His family asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent in Outhouse's memory to the Croton Falls Fire Department and/or the North Salem Ambulance Corps.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.