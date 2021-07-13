Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Daily Voice

Longtime Highway Supervisor, Business Owner In Northern Westchester Dies

By Nicole Valinote
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01hwFE_0avjQngk00
Lifelong Westchester County resident and longtime highway supervisor Drew Allan Outhouse died on Sunday, July 11, at the age of 73. Photo Credit: Beecher Funeral Home

Lifelong Northern Westchester County resident and longtime highway supervisor Drew Allan Outhouse died on Sunday, July 11, at the age of 73.

Outhouse lived in North Salem and was a graduate of North Salem High School, according to his obituary.

He worked as the highway superintendent for the Town of North Salem for 30 years, and he retired in 2009. Additionally, for more than 46 years, he was a member of the Croton Falls Fire Department.

"He enjoyed cooking, gardening, listening to music and spending time at Brant Lake," his obituary reads. "However, his greatest passion and love was his family."

He is survived by his wife, Catherine, and his three children.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 15, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Somers at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at June Cemetery in North Salem. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Beecher Funeral Home, in Brewster from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

His family asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent in Outhouse's memory to the Croton Falls Fire Department and/or the North Salem Ambulance Corps.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
119K+
Followers
23K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#North Salem High School#St Joseph#Catholic Church#Beecher Funeral Home#Daily Voice
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Voice

Missing Long Island 28-Year-Old Found

A Long Island man who was reported missing has been found. Connor Briodsky-Skidmore, age 28, of East Meadow, had last been seen at 2:45 a.m. on Friday, July 23 in the Seaford area, Nassau County Police said. Investigators are now reporting that he has been located. to sign up for...
Suffolk County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Two Seriously Injured In Long Island Crash

An investigation is underway after a crash seriously injured two people overnight. Two men were operating motorcycles in Ronkonkoma on Raynor Avenue, north of South 2nd Street, when the vehicles collided at approximately 8:25 p.m. Saturday, July 24, Suffolk County Police said. The two -- a 31-year-old from Oakdale, and...
Suffolk County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

28-Year-Old Long Island Man Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash

A Long Island man was killed in a two-vehicle crash overnight. It happened Saturday, July 2 at about 11:25 p.m. in Holtsville. A 41-year-old Glen Head man was driving a 2021 Volkswagen Atlas eastbound on Fairview Avenue, attempting to make a left turn onto Country Road 83, when his vehicle was struck by a 2021 Ducati motorcycle traveling southbound on County Road 83, Suffolk County Police said.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Daily Voice

Local Woman Killed In Crash On I-91 In Western Mass

An investigation is underway after a fatal crash in Western Massachusetts. It happened at about 2 p.m. Friday, July 23 in Hampshire County, on southbound Route 91 in Easthampton. Troopers assigned to State Police-Northampton observed a 2011 Honda Accord stopped in the breakdown lane with damage from striking a stationary...
New Rochelle, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Stop & Shop Celebrates Grand Reopening Of Westchester Store

A Stop & Shop location is celebrating its grand reopening in Westchester County with a fresh new look to go along with the grocer’s produce. Stop & Shop unveiled its recently remodeled store on Palmer Avenue in New Rochelle, with refreshed produce, seafood departments, more freshly prepared food, curbside pickup, and self-checkout options.
Nassau County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Man Dies From Injuries Suffered In Crash On Busy Long Island Roadway

A man has died from injuries suffered in a crash on a busy Long Island roadway. It happened just before 5 a.m. Friday, July 23 in Cedarhurst. A Town of Hempstead garbage truck was backing into a location near the intersection of Rockaway Turnpike and Burnside Avenue when a semi tractor-trailer traveling southbound on Rockaway Turnpike struck it, Nassau County Police said.
Nassau County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Man Killed After Crashing Into Barrier Truck On Long Island Roadway

An investigation is underway after a fatal crash on a Long Island roadway overnight. It happened around 11:50 p.m. Friday, July 23 in Bethpage. Angelo Leto, a 56-year-old Bellmore resident, was operating a 2008 Harley Davidson, traveling southbound on the Seaford/Oyster Bay Expressway (Route 135), just beyond the Hempstead Turnpike overpass when he struck a yellow barrier barrel in the lane, Nassau County Police said.
Ulster County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Wanted Hudson Valley Sex Offender

An alert has been issued by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations for a sex offender in the Hudson Valley who is wanted for failing to register in Ulster County. William Knox, age 51, whose last known address is in Kingston,...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Voice

Man Who Went Missing In Region Has Been Found

A man who went missing in the region has been found. Sullivan County resident Ronald Murray, age 77, had last been seen on Hillside Drive in Woodbourne at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 22 driving a 2014 orange Ford Fusion. Early Friday evening, July 23, authorities announced he has been...

Comments / 0

Community Policy