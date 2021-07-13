Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Abington PD Seek 3 Men Caught On Video Robbing Wawa, Pointing Guns At Employees

By Nicole Acosta
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=005Co4_0avjQhOO00
One of the suspects pointing a gun at an employee. Photo Credit: Abington Township PD

Police in Montgomery County are seeking the public's help identifying three men who were caught on video surveillance robbing an Abington Township Wawa at gunpoint.

The three men wearing face masks and head coverings arrived at the Old York Road location around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday armed with semi-automatic handguns, including one which appeared to have an extended high-capacity magazine, according to the Abington Township Police Department.

One of the suspects, while ordering the employee to open the cash register, placed his gun to their head, police said.

After robbing the store, the men fled the area.

There were no injuries and there is no current threat to the community, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Abington Township Police Department’s Detective Division at 267-536-1100.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
119K+
Followers
23K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Video Surveillance#Detective Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Auburn, MEPosted by
Daily Voice

Two Charged After McDonald's Worker Accidentally Puts Drugs In Child's Happy Meal, Police Say

Two employees at a New England McDonald’s are facing charges after a furious mother found prescription medication inside her child’s Happy Meal box. The mother of an 11-year-old boy found Suboxone in her son’s Happy Meal box after picking it up from the drive-through at McDonald’s on Center Street in Auburn, Maine, on Wednesday, June 30, according to police.
Nassau County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Five Charged After Altercation Outside Long Island 7-Eleven

A potentially explosive situation led to the arrest of five people following an incident during an altercation outside a Long Island 7-Eleven location, authorities said. Two groups of people who previously had trouble with one another during multiple interactions met in front of 7-Eleven on Stewart Avenue in Bethpage at 11:15 p.m. on Sunday, July 11, when the altercation broke out, Nassau County Police investigators said.
Haledon, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Haledon PD: Local Resident Busted With Coke, Pills, More

Haledon police busted a local resident while seizing cocaine, dozens of prescription pills and packaging materials during a raid, authorities said. Wilfredo Ramos III, 28, was released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson after police charged him with drug possession with the intent to distribute it and possession of paraphernalia.
Suffolk County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Man Found Seriously Injured Behind Long Island Strip Mall

A man was hospitalized after allegedly being assaulted behind a Long Island strip mall and left alone to tend to his wounds, police said. Officers from the Suffolk County Police Department responded to the back of a Route 347 strip mall in Port Jefferson at approximately 9:20 a.m. on Monday, July 12, where there was a report of a man who had suffered injuries.
Euclid, OHcleveland19.com

Euclid Dollar General employees robbed at gunpoint

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police are urging the community to come forward and identify the suspect accused of robbing the employees of Dollar General at gunpoint. The robbery happened on East 200th Street at 9:05 p.m. on July 3, according to police. Police described the suspect as a male...
Tupelo, MSwcbi.com

Tupelo PD have released info. about an arrest caught on video

TUPLEO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police release information about an arrest that was caught on video from a bystander. The man arrested is 33-year-old Jasper Copeland. He’s charged with two counts of assault on a police officer. TPD says Copeland was the passenger in a car that was pulled over...
Bucks County, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

KNOW HIM? Man Wanted For Slapping Bucks County SEPTA Bus Driver In Face

Police in Bucks County are seeking the public's help identifying a man who they say slapped a SEPTA bus driver in the face in Bensalem, authorities said. The man operating a silver Toyota Hatchback drove around a SEPTA bus, parked in front of it, and got out of the car at the intersection of Rt. 1 South and Bristol Road around 9:20 p.m. on June 28, according to the Bensalem Police Department.

Comments / 0

Community Policy