Abington PD Seek 3 Men Caught On Video Robbing Wawa, Pointing Guns At Employees

One of the suspects pointing a gun at an employee. Photo Credit: Abington Township PD

Police in Montgomery County are seeking the public's help identifying three men who were caught on video surveillance robbing an Abington Township Wawa at gunpoint.

The three men wearing face masks and head coverings arrived at the Old York Road location around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday armed with semi-automatic handguns, including one which appeared to have an extended high-capacity magazine, according to the Abington Township Police Department.

One of the suspects, while ordering the employee to open the cash register, placed his gun to their head, police said.

After robbing the store, the men fled the area.

There were no injuries and there is no current threat to the community, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Abington Township Police Department’s Detective Division at 267-536-1100.

