Dementia can be frightening, as anyone who has seen Anthony Hopkins in The Father can see, and there are factors that increase your risk significantly. "Dementia is a term for a collection of symptoms of cognitive decline including disruptions in language, memory, attention, recognition, problem solving, and decision-making that interferes with daily activities," says the CDC.