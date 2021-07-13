13 additional COVID-19 cases recorded in Mower County Tuesday for cumulative total of 4,750

Mower County logged 4,617 confirmed and 133 probable COVID-19 cases Tuesday for a cumulative total of 4,750 since the onset of the pandemic, a rise of 13 from Monday, according to statistics released Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Health. Trish Blaser from Mower County Health and Human Services reported that there are currently approximately 21 active COVID-19 cases in the county at this time, and she added that no cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 have been reported in the county thus far. Health officials stated that 43,017 healthcare workers in the state have now tested positive for the virus, and over 598,200 people have now been reported as no longer needing isolation.