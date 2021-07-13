Dark mysterious metroidvania Crowsworn is live on Kickstarter and flew past the goal

With creatures inspired by the idea of the classic Lemmings games, in Panic Mode you need to safely guide a bunch of 'pammies' out of various dangerous situations. Now available in Early Access from Moebiusgames, they mentioned that the basic idea came from being at a concert. They wondered that if a fire broke out, how would everyone react and how would they all escape from it? This eventually led to Panic Mode. You've been hired as a crisis manager, in a world where no one really seems to care about safety. In each location you get time to set up various different pieces of equipment, and then it inevitably all goes a bit wrong.