Dark mysterious metroidvania Crowsworn is live on Kickstarter and flew past the goal
Starting off on Kickstarter with a CA$125,000 it has rocketed past it with it now on around CA$340,000 (about £196,000). It's clearly popular and for good reason, as it sure does look good and fans of Hollow Knight are no doubt itching for more similar titles to blast through. I have to admit too, it has my total attention with that trailer. The mix of melee and brutal looking ranged abilities looks ridiculously fun and the artwork looks fantastic too.
