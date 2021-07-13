Expert Reveals Why Melissa Gorga's Hangover Cure Is A Big Mistake

It's hard to believe that it's 2021, and Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's divorce still isn't finalized. The two actors exchanged vows at Château Miraval, an estate and winery that they own in France, in 2014, according to Hello! magazine. However, two years later, Jolie filed for divorce, citing the ever-popular irreconcilable differences as her reason for seeking to end her marriage to Pitt, according to TMZ. In her initial divorce filing, Jolie sought full physical custody of her and Pitt's six kids, only allowing her ex "visitation." At the time, sources told TMZ that Jolie was "fed up" with Pitt, specifically with his "consumption of weed and possibly alcohol." The source also said that Jolie wasn't a fan of Pitt's parenting style, and also mentioned that he had an "anger problem." All of things supposedly caused Jolie to file for divorce.