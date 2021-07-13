Cancel
Illinois State

Illinois is 1st state in US to require teaching Asian American history in public schools

By Kyle Hicks
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois has become the first state in the U.S. to require a unit of Asian American history to be taught in its public schools. Gov. JB Pritzker signed the Teaching Equitable Asian American History Act into law Friday. The legislation is meant to ensure every high school graduate in the state learns about the history, contributions, and traditions of the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community.

