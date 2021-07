With the 15th overall pick, the Brewers have selected Sal Frelick, a centerfielder out of Boston College. Frelick is known to have better defensive skills over offense, especially his speed on the bases. But even without a ton of power, the outfielder makes consistent contact and is very meticulous at the plate. Slashing an impressive 359/.443/.559 this spring, he also had 13 steals and only 28 strikeouts in 228 plate appearances. He still ranks a 45 grade for potential power, something given the time to develop on a higher level could pan out for him.