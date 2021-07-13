People on the Move

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleEDUCATION: Bachelor of Science in business administration finance, University of Central Florida. Master’s degree in marketing, Rollins College. Vic Cao, an experienced web expert and creative content developer known for strategic analysis, was recently named senior web developer at Growing Bolder, a multimedia company focused on the 50+ audience. Cao previously worked for prominent Florida agencies, such as @Barr in Orlando, and has an extensive track record implementing complex websites and applications for national companies. He has 10+ years in web development and rebranding efforts.

