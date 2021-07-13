People on the Move

EDUCATION: Bachelor of Arts in Communication: Radio/TV/Film, Loyola University Chicago. Amy Sweezey, a popular, national award-winning broadcaster, was named Special Projects Reporter and Producer at Growing Bolder, a world leader in 50+ content. Sweezey is co-host of a new TV show, “What’s Next.” Her experience includes nearly 20 years as meteorologist at WESH-Channel 2 in Orlando. She was named Broadcaster of the Year by the National Weather Association. She is the author of two children’s books and created two weather workbooks. She has over 67,000 social media followers.