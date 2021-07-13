Perseverance begets Progress

Here we are, mid-July 2021, and we are finally beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel!. We are happy to report that in mid-June we were finally able to disseminate the Health and Wellness Assessment to the community! Even better news than that, we were absolutely delighted with the robust response we received. The initial assessment was delivered via town-wide eblast to over 9,000 members, with a subsequent emailing to a more focused group of residents with special needs children, as well as special needs educators, teaching within the district.