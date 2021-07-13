Here’s The Average Cost To Fix A ‘Check Engine’ Problem In All 50 States

Raising kids takes a village—and a babysitter can be an important part of it so you can get some much-needed help and time to yourself. A 2017 Care.com survey found that 74 percent of parents hire a babysitter at least once a month. While it's nice to have family or friends that will take the kids off your hands, chances are you will have to add a sitter to your budget. While the national average hourly rate for a babysitter is $17.73 for one child, $20.30 for two, and $21.49 for three kids, how much you pay your babysitter depends largely on which state you live in.