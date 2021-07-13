Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boats & Watercrafts

Nordhavn motor yacht Arquimedes sold

boatinternational.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 26.82 metre Nordhavn motor yacht Arquimedes, listed for sale by Nordhavn Brokerage, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Kristen Klein of Northrop & Johnson. Designed by Jeff Leishman, she was built in GRP by Nordhavn to ABS class and delivered in 2010 as a rugged long range cruising yacht. Accommodation is for eight guests in four cabins consisting of two master suites and two VIP suites, one of which can be converted into a twin cabin. All cabins have entertainment centres, flat screen televisions and en suite bathroom facilities. In addition, there are quarters for four crew.

www.boatinternational.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yacht#Swimming#Scuba Diving#Nordhavn Brokerage#Northrop Johnson#Grp#Trac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Boats & Watercrafts
News Break
Economy
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Cars
Related
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Denison motor yacht Zantino III sold

The 32.4 metre Denison motor yacht Zantino III, listed for sale by Yannis Zagorakis at Hargrave Custom Yachts and Denison Yachting, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Kit Denison of Denison Yachting. Built in aluminium by Denison Marine to a design by Joe Langlois, she was delivered in...
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Sunseeker motor yacht Apollo I for sale

The 28 metre Sunseeker motor yacht Apollo I has been listed for sale by West Nautical. Built in GRP by British yard Sunseeker International, she was delivered in 2007 with a refit in 2016. Accommodation is for up to nine guests in four cabins comprising a master suite, VIP suite and two twins, one with a Pullman berth. All guest cabins have entertainment centres and en suite shower facilities while a further two cabins sleep up to four crewmembers aboard this yacht for sale.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Second Sanlorenzo 57Steel motor yacht sold

The second hull of the 56.7 metre Sanlorenzo 57Steel motor yacht series has been sold with the buyer introduced by Fraser. Currently under construction by Italian yard Sanlorenzo to a design by Zuccon International Project, she is due for delivery in June 2023. Key features include a straight bow, 1000GT interior and five decks. Sanlorenzo estimates she has twice the volume of the 52 Steel model.
Boats & Watercraftscharterworld.com

Royal Huisman launches eagerly anticipated luxury yacht Phi

Netherlands shipyard Royal Huisman has successfully launched the 58.5m/192ft superyacht PHI from its facilities in Vollenhove. The fine hull lines of luxury yacht PHI make her a highly fuel-efficient vessel when combined with her low profile, which is considered a challenging prospect for both engineering and construction. For this reason alone, the experience that the Royal Huisman shipyard has accumulated over the years in creating award-winning sailing superyachts has been indispensable ensuring the build proceeded smoothly.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Eighth hull sold in Sanlorenzo's 52Steel superyacht series

Italian yard Sanlorenzo has announced the sale of the eighth unit in its 52Steel superyacht line just a month after the sale of the seventh hull. It comes after the sixth 52 metre superyacht in the series hit the water earlier this month alongside the fourth and fifth units of the yard’s 44.5m Alloy series.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Sunseeker motor yacht Black and White sold

The 34 metre Sunseeker motor yacht Black & White, listed for sale by Foulques de Raigniac at Moana Yachting, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Roy Klajman of Sea-Alliance Group. Built in GRP by UK builder Sunseeker International with naval architecture by Don Shead, Black & White was...
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

54m Mariotti motor yacht Rahil sold

The 53.8 metre Mariotti motor yacht Rahil, listed for sale by Serafeim Papadopoulos at SSH Maritime, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Vassilis Fotillas of Fraser. Designed inside and out by Luca Dini, Rahil was built in steel and aluminium by Mariotti Yachts and delivered in 2012. She's ABS classed with Studio Engineering handling the naval architecture.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Palmer Johnson/Christensen motor yacht Ionian Princess for sale

The 45.72 metre motor yacht Ionian Princess has been listed for sale by Matt Stone at IYC. Built in GRP by US yards Christensen/Palmer Johnson Savannah to a design by Setzer Yacht Architects, she was delivered in 2005 and most recently refitted in 2021. Accommodation is for 12 guests in six cabins, plus a convertible stateroom making seven. This includes a full-beam master suite on the main deck, a VIP suite, three double cabins, and one twin, all with entertainment centres, television screens and marble en suite bathroom facilities.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Christensen motor yacht Afterglow for sale

The 38.4 metre Christensen motor yacht Afterglow has been listed for sale by Patrick McConnell at Fraser following a recent in 2021. Delivered in 1992, the yacht was built with a fibreglass hull by American builder Christensen Yachts to an exterior design by Glade Johnson. Afterglow features a four-stateroom layout...
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

46m Baglietto motor yacht Lucky Me sold

The 46.3 metre Baglietto motor yacht Lucky Me has been sold with the buyer introduced by Juan Andrade of SuperYachtsMonaco. Designed inside and out by Francesco Paszkowski, Lucky Me was built in aluminium by Italian yard Baglietto to ABS class and MCA coded with delivery in 2017. Accommodation is for up to 11 guests in five cabins featuring a full beam master suite on the main deck with a private study and double sea balconies. Below are two VIP suites and two doubles and all cabins have entertainment centres, LCD television screens and en suite bathroom facilities. In addition, there is accommodation for seven crew in four cabins.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

50m Feadship motor yacht Hanikon for sale

The 49.99 metre Feadship motor yacht Hanikon has been jointly listed for sale by Cecil Wright & Partners with IYC. Hanikon was built in steel and aluminium by Dutch yard Feadship with exterior styling and interior design by Terence Disdale and delivered in 2004 with a refit in 2017 in an understated contemporary style by HB Design.
boatinternational.com

Price drop on Van Mill motor yacht Starship

The 43.6 metre Van Mill motor yacht Starship, listed for sale by Robert Stotler at Worth Avenue Yachts, has received a price reduction of $545,000. Starship was built in aluminium by Dutch yard Van Mill to a design by Pieter Beeldsijder with naval architecture by Murray & Associates and delivered in 1988. She was stripped back to bare metal during a thorough $14 million refit in 2006 with all new systems and the entire interior replaced. She was further refitted in 2017, bringing her right up to date.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Price drop on Sunseeker motor yacht Skyfall

The 24 metre Sunseeker motor yacht Skyfall, listed for sale by William Burns at Sunseeker London, has had a price reduction of £100,000. Built in GRP by UK yard Sunseeker International, Skyfall was delivered in 2014 as a highly specified Sunseeker Predator 80 model. A bright and free-flowing interior in...
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Moonen motor yacht Bijoux II back on the market

Sold in May 2019, the 29.8 metre Moonen motor yacht Bijoux II is back on the market, listed for sale by Cornelius Gerling at Edmiston & Company. Designed by Rene van der Velden, Bijoux II was built in steel and aluminium by Dutch yard Moonen to Lloyd's class with delivery in 2016 as the first hull in the yard’s Caribbean series. MCA compliant, her interior by Adam Lay Studio accommodates up to ten guests in four cabins consisting of a full-beam master suite, a VIP suite on the main deck and two twins with Pullman berths. All cabins have entertainment centres, Samsung flatscreen televisions and en-suite bathroom facilities, while a further three cabins sleep five crew.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

$1.4M price drop on Amels motor yacht Vibrance

The 49.3 metre Amels motor yacht Vibrance, listed for sale by Josh Gulbranson at Fraser, has received a price reduction of $1.4 million. With exterior styling and interior design by Donald Starkey, she was built in steel and aluminium by Dutch yard Amels and delivered in 2004. She went back to the yard in 2019 for a major refit that included a full repaint, machinery and electronics upgrades, and a comprehensive interior facelift.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

NZ$700,000 price drop on Moonen motor yacht Willow

The 27.24 metre Moonen motor yacht Willow, listed for sale with Ocean Independence, has seen a price reduction of NZ$700,000. Built in steel and aluminium to a design by Rene Van der Velden, Willow was delivered by her Dutch yard in 2006 as a Moonen 80. Willow is a proven...
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Hargrave motor yacht Freedom sold

The 28.96 metre Hargrave motor yacht Freedom, listed for sale by Michael Dicondia at Hargrave Custom Yachts, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Carmine Galati Jr of Galati Yacht Sales. Built in GRP by Taiwanese yard Hargrave to a design by Jack Sarin, she was delivered in 2016...
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

New Riva Corsaro motor yacht Maximus sold

The new 29.9 metre Riva 100 Corsaro motor yacht Maximus has been sold with the buyer introduced by Irina Blagodyr at Bluewater. Featuring an arrow-shaped prow and a sporty, streamlined profile, the Riva 100 Corsaro is a 29 metre all-GRP fast planing yacht with naval architecture by the Ferretti Engineering Department.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Marlow motor yacht Agave for sale

The 29.57 metre Marlow motor yacht Agave has been listed for sale by Tim Conway at Luke Brown Yachts. Delivered in 2011 by US yard Marlow-Norseman, she has never been chartered, remaining in pristine condition. Accommodation is for up to 10 guests in five cabins comprising a main deck master suite with four doubles below, all with en suite bathroom facilities.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Viking sportfish motor yacht Book Ends sold

The 28.47 metre Viking sportfish yacht Book Ends, listed for sale by Thom Conboy and Chris Collins at Denison Yachting, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Jeff Stanley of Gilman Yachts. Built in GRP by US yard Viking, she was delivered in 2017 as a Viking 93 enclosed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy