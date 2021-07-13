Nordhavn motor yacht Arquimedes sold

The 46.3 metre Baglietto motor yacht Lucky Me has been sold with the buyer introduced by Juan Andrade of SuperYachtsMonaco. Designed inside and out by Francesco Paszkowski, Lucky Me was built in aluminium by Italian yard Baglietto to ABS class and MCA coded with delivery in 2017. Accommodation is for up to 11 guests in five cabins featuring a full beam master suite on the main deck with a private study and double sea balconies. Below are two VIP suites and two doubles and all cabins have entertainment centres, LCD television screens and en suite bathroom facilities. In addition, there is accommodation for seven crew in four cabins.