Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Britain's Konta pulls out of Tokyo Games after COVID-19 positive

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2075Bv_0avjNiEu00
Tennis - Nottingham Open - Nottingham Tennis Centre, Nottingham, Britain - June 13, 2021 Britain's Johanna Konta celebrates with the trophy as she poses for a photo after winning the Nottingham Open Action Images via Reuters/Molly Darlington/File Photo

July 13 (Reuters) - Johanna Konta has withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympics after a positive test for COVID-19 affected her preparations, the British number one said on Tuesday.

Konta was forced to withdraw from Wimbledon a day before the Grand Slam after a member of her team tested positive for COVID-19. But the 30-year-old said she also developed symptoms while self-isolating before testing positive for the virus.

"As a result, I have been unable to train for the last two and a half weeks and sadly, this has put my body in a situation where I am unable to ask it to be fully ready in time for the Olympic Games in Tokyo," Konta said on Twitter.

"This is a heart-breaking reality for me, as representing Team GB at the Olympic Games in Rio in 2016 is one of my most treasured memories from my career so far.

"I'll be doing my best to get myself back to full health and fitness and ready to be competing again soon. During this time, I'll also be glued to my TV cheering on my fellow Team GB athletes competing in Tokyo and I hope you will all join me."

Konta reached the quarter-finals at the 2016 Rio Games, losing in straight sets to Germany's Angelique Kerber.

Her withdrawal from Wimbledon was a cruel blow as she had won the Nottingham grasscourt title in the build-up to the Grand Slam.

She joins an illustrious list of names such as Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal, Dominic Thiem, Serena Williams, Simona Halep and Bianca Andreescu in missing the Olympics. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

149K+
Followers
181K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Simona Halep
Person
Roger Federer
Person
Dominic Thiem
Person
Angelique Kerber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#British#Team Gb#Nottingham Grasscourt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
Country
Germany
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
TennisThe Independent

Johanna Konta out of Tokyo Olympics as Covid-19 symptoms disrupt training

Johanna Konta has withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympics due to the impact that coronavirus symptoms have had on her preparation for the Games. The British No 1 was unable to compete at Wimbledon this summer after a member of her team tested positive for Covid-19, and Konta has since returned a positive test result for the disease, too, despite being in self-isolation.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Roger Federer on Serena's retirement: 'I can't believe it'

The 23-time Major champion Serena Williams will not remember her 20th Wimbledon campaign for too long. The seven-time All England Club champion had to retire in the seventh game of her first-round clash with Aliaksandra Sasnovich due to an injury, leaving the court in tears after an emotional retirement, her first at Wimbledon since 1998!
TennisPosted by
FanBuzz

Novak Djokovic Married His High School Sweetheart

There are five tennis players who have stood above the rest the past two decades: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic. Federer, Nadal, Williams and Murray remain great, but Djokovic is still at the peak of his powers. The 19-time Grand Slam champion is the...
TennisHello Magazine

The real reason Novak Djokovic moved his family to grand £8.5m Marbella mansion

Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic lives in Marbella along with his wife Jelena and children Stefan and Tara. WOW: Serena Williams' new home transformation sends fans wild. While many athletes relocate due to work commitments, this tennis pro made the big move to Marbella after living in Monte Carlo for 15 years because his own brother introduced him to the town.
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Video: Nasty Accident At The Olympics Is Going Viral

Video of an unfortunate accident during the skateboarding competition at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan has gone viral on social media. Angelo Caro Narvaez, an Olympics skateboarder out of Peru, has gone viral on social media after suffering one of the most painful-looking injuries you’ll see. The 21-year-old Olympic...
SportsABC News

Russians top Biles, Americans in gymnastics qualifying

TOKYO -- The trouble started early. A step out of bounds on floor exercise here. A short landing there. Over the course of two hours on Sunday, the mistakes — some almost imperceptible, some laid bare for the world to see — kept piling up, chipping away at the aura USA Gymnastics has built over the past decade. Not even the greatest of all time was immune to the realities of a sport where perfection is unattainable.
SportsPosted by
E! News

Gymnast MyKayla Skinner Is "Heartbroken" After Ending Tokyo Olympics Run Early

Watch: 2020 Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony: Must-See Moments. Sadly, it looks like MyKayla Skinner's Olympic journey and gymnastics career has come to an abrupt end. The 24-year-old gymnast and oldest member of the United States' women's team competed as an Olympian for the first time on Sunday, July 25. She participated in the qualifying round at the Tokyo Olympics as an individual competitor rather than in a team event. To be able to continue in the Games, she had to finish in the top eight overall and be one of the top two U.S. gymnasts. She placed 10th.
SportsAOL Corp

Another health issue is rearing its head at the Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO – In addition to an unforgettable experience, covering the Tokyo Olympics entitles members of the press to one (1) commemorative backpack. They’re black, emblazoned with the logo for the Olympics and Paralympics — the ones that still say “2020” — and the media can pick theirs up at a desk in the Main Press Center. Along with a book of venue maps, inside is a cover to put over hot metal seats to avoid scalding skin, along with medication for managing heat stroke.
TennisPosted by
Daily Mail

Dan Evans PULLS OUT of Tokyo 2020 Olympics after Britain's No 1 tests positive for Covid following Wimbledon exit... as tennis star joins host of players in withdrawing from competition

Dan Evans has joined the increasing list of tennis players pulling out of the Olympics after testing positive for Covid. The British men's number one joins his opposite number Jo Konta, who announced on Tuesday that she was withdrawing for the same reason. Evans, who only made a late decision...
WorldESPN

Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith pulls out of final Tokyo 2020 warm-up

Britain's Dina Asher-Smith has withdrawn from the British Grand Prix event in Gateshead on Tuesday, her last race before the Tokyo Olympics, due to a tight hamstring. The 25-year-old sprinter was due to run in the 200 metres at the Diamond League meeting as part of her buildup to the July 23-Aug. 8 Olympics but said she had to make the "smart" decision and not take any risks.
TennisPosted by
newschain

Naomi Osaka’s opening Olympic tennis match removed from Saturday schedule

Naomi Osaka’s first-round match at the Olympic tennis tournament was removed from the schedule for Saturday less than 24 hours before it was due to be played. The four-time grand slam champion is making a return to action after taking an eight-week break for mental health reasons, withdrawing from the French Open and missing Wimbledon altogether.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Germany's Kerber pulls out of tennis event at Tokyo Games

July 15 (Reuters) - Olympic medallist Angelique Kerber has become the latest big name to pull out of the July 23-Aug. 8 Tokyo Games, with the German saying on Thursday that the past few weeks on the Tour had taken its toll on her body. Kerber, a three-times Grand Slam...
TennisNBC Bay Area

Coco Gauff Tests Positive for COVID-19, Out of Tokyo Olympics

American tennis phenom Coco Gauff will no longer compete at the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19, she announced on Twitter Saturday. "I am so disappointed to share the news that I have tested positive for COVID and won't be able to play at the Olympic Games in Tokyo," the 17-year-old wrote. "It has always been a dream of mine to represent USA at the Olympics, and I hope there will be many more chances for me to make this dream come true in the future. I want to wish TEAM USA best of luck and a safe games for every Olympian and the entire Olympic family."

Comments / 0

Community Policy