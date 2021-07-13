People on the Move
EDUCATION: Bachelor of Science in Broadcast and Digital Journalism, Syracuse University. Tim Killian, a veteran producer with an international reputation in sports media, recently joined Growing Bolder, a world leader in 50+ content production and distribution. Killian was formerly the lead producer for the Golf Channel’s Emmy-nominated “Morning Drive,” where he covered the sport’s biggest tournaments and also contributed reports from the 2014 Winter Olympics and 2016 Summer Olympics. Killian produced Growing Bolder’s first-ever intergenerational BolderX gaming tournament.www.bizjournals.com
Comments / 0