People on the Move

Cover picture for the articleEDUCATION: Bachelor of Science in Broadcast and Digital Journalism, Syracuse University. Tim Killian, a veteran producer with an international reputation in sports media, recently joined Growing Bolder, a world leader in 50+ content production and distribution. Killian was formerly the lead producer for the Golf Channel’s Emmy-nominated “Morning Drive,” where he covered the sport’s biggest tournaments and also contributed reports from the 2014 Winter Olympics and 2016 Summer Olympics. Killian produced Growing Bolder’s first-ever intergenerational BolderX gaming tournament.

