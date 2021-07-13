Cancel
Astronomy

Two spectacular meteor showers will peak in July. Here’s how to watch

By Annalise Knudson
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Southern Delta Aquarids and Alpha Capricorns are both currently active meteor showers, which means you may get the chance to see a shooting star gleam across the sky. But you have a better chance of spotting a meteor when the showers peak at the end of the month, according to the American Meteor Society (AMS). Keep in mind that the moon will be about 75% full on that night, which means it may be too bright to spot the shooting stars.

