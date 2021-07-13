Cancel
Warner, OK

Two injured in accident near Warner

By Cathy Spaulding
Two people were injured Tuesday morning when the truck they were riding in struck a tree near Warner.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports, Leandra Reed, 45, of California City, California, was driving east on Interstate 40 in a 2020 Ford F150 when it veered to the right and struck a tree. The collision occurred about five miles east of Warner.

OHP Trooper Austin Brown states in a report the driver was apparently sleepy.

There were four passengers in the truck — Reed and two passengers sustained no injuries. Passenger Mary Reed, 82, of California City, was transported by helicopter to Saint John Medical Center in Tulsa and was undergoing testing.

An unnamed 11-year-old girl, also from California City, was transported by Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa. She also was undergoing testing.

According to the trooper's report, all passengers were wearing seat belts, and the truck's airbags deployed.

