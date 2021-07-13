Celine Dion Biopic Director Valérie Lemercier Says She Has Singer's Blessing: 'She Could See How Much I Loved Her'

I realized I was in for something wonderfully berserk very early on in Aline Dieu, the unofficial Celine Dion biopic from writer-director-star Valérie Lemercier, which premiered at Cannes on Tuesday to a combination of bewilderment and delight. Lemercier plays Aline Dieu (French for “Aline God”), foreshadowing the very slight artistic license taken with biographical details here. The movie, which features some of Dion’s songs but not her name, kicks off with a shot of Lemercier as later-in-life Dion, lying in her all-white bed in her all-white bedroom, with her children splayed around her, wearing an all-white outfit, white sunglasses, and white headphones, with a smattering of white votive candles lining the bed. Instantly, and without any explanation, the film speeds back in time to 1932, the year that Aline/Celine’s parents met in Quebec and promptly began popping out their 14 children, culminating with the late-in-life, surprise addition of the supernaturally talented Aline.