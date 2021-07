As the Emmy Award nominations for this year's ceremony arrived, one notable appearance in numerous categories was the recently cancelled Lovecraft Country. While WandaVision hit homeruns with nominations in the Limited Series categories, Lovecraft Country was one of the dominant forces in the Drama Series stakes. With the series not being renewed for a second season, despite good ratings and reviews, the arrival of the Emmy Nominations this afternoon has caused further head shaking by those still working out how the show was not renewed.