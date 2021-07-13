Cancel
California State

California Backs Off Strict Mask Enforcement for K-12 Schools

By Gene Maddaus
seattlepi.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe California Department of Public Health said on Monday that K-12 students who refuse to wear masks must be kept off campus, but then quickly reversed itself in the face of a backlash. The revised guidelines leave it up to local districts to decide how to enforce the state’s universal...

Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 10 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

The first official week of summer has brought about a change in the trajectory of COVID in the U.S. While cases remain far below their highest points seen in January, new infections caused by the highly contagious Delta variant are continuing to spread. Now, some states are seeing considerable COVID surges as officials struggle to vaccinate certain parts of the population, according to data from The Washington Post.
Alabama Statealdailynews.com

Alabama won’t require masks, social distancing at K-12 schools

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – State Superintendent Eric Mackey on Friday said there will be no push from the state department to require students or staff to wear masks when schools resume next month. Mackey told Alabama Daily News it will be up to local schools to approach mask-wearing and social distancing.
California StatePosted by
The Hill

California rule bans K-12 students from campus if they refuse to wear masks

New state rules in California would require K-12 students to wear a face mask inside classrooms and buildings or be banned from entering school. Students denied entry to their campus for refusing to wear a mask would be provided an alternate form of education, the regulations state. The rule proposes exceptions be made for students with special health needs or disabilities.
POTUSNewsweek

Former Biden Adviser Suggests Making Unvaccinated People Pay for Their Own COVID Testing

Andy Slavitt, a former senior adviser to President Joe Biden's coronavirus response team, is suggesting that unvaccinated people begin paying for their own testing. Appearing on CNN Thursday night, Slavitt said workplaces and schools should consider mandating people be fully inoculated against COVID-19 or get a negative test result every single day.
California Statekusi.com

San Diego Unified to mandate masks for K-12 regardless of vaccination status

S.D. COUNTY OFFICE OF EDUCATION (KUSI) – All public schools in the state of California will require students and staff, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks for the upcoming semester. It comes a day after the California Department of Public Health revised their guidance stating districts should send students home if they don’t comply with the mandate.
Marion, ILDaily Register

Back to school in-person, masks optional

MARION -- Even though COVID-19 cases are back on the rise, Marion Unit 2 schools will reopen on Aug. 11 with in-person attendance, masks optional, as approved by the Board of Education on Tuesday night. Masks must still be worn while riding the school bus, as recommended by the Centers...
Kahului, HIMaui News

Airport needs to strictly enforce mask-wearing

Midday July 8, I checked in for my flight at Maui OGG (Kahului) Airport. I was appalled that despite frequently announcing the mask rule on the PA system, up to 10 percent of the passengers indoors were not properly wearing masks. I saw people with masks under their chins, under...
Santa Barbara County, CANoozhawk

Santa Barbara County Public Health Explains State’s Universal Mask Mandate for K-12 Schools

The state issued COVID-19-related guidelines for K-12 schools on Monday that include two requirements: universal masking for staff and students indoors, and novel coronavirus case reporting and contact tracing. “The universal masking requirement allows for the minimal physical distancing requirement to be gone,” Santa Barbara County Public Health Director Van...
Marin County, CAMarin Independent Journal

Marin to seek clarification on enforcing mask mandate in schools

Marin’s top public health official said Tuesday he was conferring with state officials to get more specifics on enforcement plans for the state’s indoor mask mandate as it affects Marin’s K-12 public schools. Dr. Matt Willis, Marin public health officer, said new language posted Tuesday on the California Department of...
Public Health953wiki.com

Guidance for K-12 School Operations for In-Person Learning

Cabinet For Health and Family Services Announced School Requirements. Schools are an essential part of community infrastructure and the return to in-person instruction for K-12 students is a priority. The purpose of this document is to provide information on prevention strategies that help protect students, teachers, and staff and slow the spread of COVID-19 in K-12 schools based on updated CDC guidelines (7/9/2021). This guidance emphasizes the implementation of layered prevention strategies to protect individuals who are not fully vaccinated and is intended to help school administrators and local health officials select appropriate, layered prevention strategies in their communities. Prevention strategies SARS-CoV-2 transmission in K-12 schools is largely influenced by disease incidence in the community and evidence from the 2020-2021 school year suggests K-12 schools can safely open for in-person instruction when layered prevention strategies are implemented. Decisions around the implementation of layered prevention strategies in the school community should be made collaboratively by local public health officials and school administrators. Factors that should be considered include: • Level of community transmission of COVID-19 and occurrence of outbreaks in the school or community. • COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the community and among students, teachers, and staff. • Frequency and use of a SARS-CoV-2 testing screening program for students, teachers, and staff who are not fully vaccinated. • Ages of children served by the schools and associated social and behavioral factors that may affect the risk of transmission and feasibility of different prevention strategies. Full implementation of all layers of protection is recommended when sustained incidence of COVID-19 in a community is high. If any of the prevention strategies are removed for a school based on local conditions, they should be removed one at a time and increases in COVID-19 cases should be closely monitored. Schools should communicate their strategies and changes in plans to the school community. The recommended layered prevention strategies include: 1. Vaccination • Promote and offer vaccination to help increase the proportion of students (12 years of age or older), teachers, staff, and family members who are vaccinated by: o Encouraging teachers, staff, and family members to get vaccinated. o Providing on-site vaccination or hosting vaccination clinics at schools. o Working with local partners to offer vaccination to eligible students and family members during pre-sport/extracurricular activity summer physicals. o Providing information to families about vaccine safety and availability in the community. 2. Masks • Recommend masks for unvaccinated persons while indoors in all classroom and non-classroom settings, unless otherwise exempted (e.g., cannot wear a mask due to disability). In settings where most individuals are unvaccinated (e.g., classrooms with children 3 feet away from an infected student if both students were engaged in consistent and correct use of masks and other K-12 prevention strategies were in place. This exception does not apply to teachers, staff, or other adults in the indoor classroom setting. • Unvaccinated students, teachers, or staff who are identified as close contacts should be instructed to self-quarantine regardless of whether the exposure occurred within or outside of the school setting. Quarantine may be discontinued when the local public health department determines the individual is safe to be around others or: o After day 7 if the individual is symptom-free and receives a negative COVID-19 test 5 days or later after the last date of exposure to the case. o After day 10 without testing if the individual is symptom-free. If a screening testing program is implemented, schools, in partnership with the local health department, could consider a “test to stay” strategy allowing unvaccinated individuals who are exposed to COVID-19 at school to remain in school during the quarantine period with repeated negative COVID-19 tests. • Fully-vaccinated* persons do not need to quarantine following an exposure to a person diagnosed with COVID-19 if he/she is not experiencing symptoms. *>14 days have passed since receipt of the Janssen (J&J) vaccine or the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. 9. Cleaning and disinfection • Improve facility cleaning to the greatest extent possible. In general, cleaning once a day is enough to sufficiently remove potential virus that may be on surfaces. Consider cleaning high-touch, shared surfaces more frequently. Additional recommendations • Nonessential visitors, volunteers, and activities with people who are not fully vaccinated should be limited, particularly when there is moderate-to-high COVID-19 transmission in the community. • Layered prevention strategies for school-sponsored sports and extracurricular activities should be implemented and continued from the 2020-21 school year based on guidance from the KHSAA. Fully vaccinated persons do not need to wear a mask or physically distance. Students who are not fully vaccinated and participate in indoor sports or other indoor higher-risk activities are recommended to continue wearing masks and keeping physical distance as much as possible. Schools should consider using screening testing for student athletes and adult participants who are not fully vaccinated. • Levels of community transmission may be used as a factor for determining the implementation of layered prevention strategies. Community transmission is defined as total new cases per 100,000 persons in the past 7 days (low, 0-9; moderate 10-49; substantial, 50-99, high, ≥100) and percentage of positive tests in the past 7 days (low, <5%; moderate, 5-7.9%; substantial, 8-9.9%; high, ≥10%

