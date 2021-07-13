Cancel
Cedar City, UT

Driver pulled over for overly tinted windows arrested after police find heroin in car

By Jeff Richards
stgeorgeutah.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR CITY — A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of multiple charges after police found 1 1/2 pounds of heroin in his vehicle during a traffic stop Saturday. Luis Mario Aguirre was subsequently booked into Iron County Jail for charges of possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, paraphernalia, operating a vehicle without insurance and failure to register the vehicle or obtain a driver license. The possession with intent to distribute charge is a second-degree felony, while the other counts are either misdemeanors or infractions.

www.stgeorgeutah.com

Comments / 0

