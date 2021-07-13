Netflix Drops New Teaser for SPRIGGAN Anime

The trilogy that Netflix produced of Transformers is already nearing its end. A few hours ago the platform published the trailer for the last chapter of it. The franchise of Transformers it is more reactivated than ever. The brand has started production of its next live-action film: Rise of the Beasts. However, this is not the only project that is underway on the saga, but Netflix It also takes advantage of the rights it has for the premiere of one more production. The streaming platform had already developed two animations and it is soon to release the third and last.