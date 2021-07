“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with LeBron James at the Los Angeles premiere of “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”. When asked about the importance of incorporating women into this film, James said, “I come from an only-child, single-parent household, so I understand how powerful Black women are, everything she sacrificed for me to be who I am today… So it's always important for me, anytime I'm doing anything, that the world gets an opportunity to see that. I highlight that. And that is a point that is highlighted in this film.”