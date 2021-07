Tickets to the latest DC Comics blockbuster have officially arrived. On Wednesday morning, advanced tickets for The Suicide Squad officially went on sale, with fans being able to purchase them through Fandango and other digital platforms. This means that fans who would like to see the blockbuster on the big screen now have the chance to make their plans, on top of the film debuting on HBO Max for the first month of its release. The news of tickets going on sale was teased earlier this week by the film's writer-director, James Gunn, while revealing the latest poster for the project. Gunn also hinted that the film is "tailor-made" for IMAX, with the film being shot on IMAX cameras.