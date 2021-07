The UFC 264 prelims just came to a close in the welterweight division when Max Griffin earned a unanimous decision over former interim champion, Carlos Condit. Griffin looked sharp right out of the gate, battering the calf of Condit and even scoring a first-round knockdown. Condit would rally in the second stanza as the output of Griffin wasn’t what it was in the previous round, and the final frame was close. Both men were landing their respective shots, but Griffin had the more meaningful moments. Max “Pain” Griffin has now put together three straight wins, with Condit being the largest feather in his cap thus far.