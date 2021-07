In a decade in which the Raiders hoisted the Lombardi Trophy twice, narrowing down this list was tricky. Only the truly great make it this time. Like always, we will use the scoring system from last year’s “5 Greatest Raiders of All Time” piece, with a few tweaks of course. When we look at terms like greatest ever, best ever, and career in this piece, we’re only talking about Raiders offensive players and what they did between the years 1980 and 1989.