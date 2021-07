While Charles Woodson has always been a stoic force on the field, the moment he found out he was going to be inducted in the Hall of Fame, his emotions came flooding out. "It's funny because you kind of talk to yourself before those moments come and you say, 'Hey, I'm going to keep it together. I'm not going to cry.' When the moment's real, it's real. … When [Pro Football Hall of Fame President] David Baker comes up, you know what that all means," Woodson said. "It kind of hits you. ... And then when I turned around and I saw my two boys, my wife and my mom standing there, in your mind you immediately start running back all of the time spent at your craft and being able to get to that moment and what it takes to get there."