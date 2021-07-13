Cancel
The Wisconsin Center hosts immersive Van Gogh exhibit

By Cassandra McShepard
TMJ4 News
 12 days ago
Oh, I love this one! I call it art you can feel, they call it “an immersive experience” but however you view it, you need to see it. Get tickets for Beyond Van Gogh here.

So, what do we know about Van Gogh?

Unfortunately, most of us know that he cut off his ear and little else, but this exhibit is a wonderful mix of classic art and technology that gave me a real thirst to go beyond what I knew about Van Gogh.

It starts with writings and quotes from the artist himself giving you a real look at the man behind the art. It then transitions into a room which is the beginning of the “immersive” part.

And then you are inside the paintings. I have never seen anything like it! The walls and the floors are wrapping themselves around you and you feel like you are one with the brush strokes.

It takes about an hour to experience the exhibit but relax, the clock’s not ticking. I say dive in and soak it up, you’ll know you’ve been through something awesome. OK, one last tip, keep your eyes on the eyes.

Located at 400 W Wisconsin Ave, The Wisconsin Center is host to the Beyond Van Gogh exhibit. It is great for the entire family and can be enjoyed through Sept. 19, 2021.

