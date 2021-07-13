Man tried to force 14-year-old girl into sending him nude photos, deputies say

A 21-year-old man hacked into a teen’s Snapchat account, obtained her private pictures, and demanded that she send him explicit photos of herself or else, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Christopher David Scott, of Cooper City, initially made contact with the 14-year-old girl on Snapchat in December 2018 and made several requests for nude pictures of her. She told authorities that he offered to pay her $300 to watch him perform a sexual act via Snapchat.

According to the arrest report, Scott hacked into the victim’s Snapchat account and found pictures that were in a password-protected section of the social media app. The pictures showed the victim in her underwear but didn’t show her face.

Scott told the teen he would post those photos online unless she contacted him via FaceTime or sent him topless photos, the report stated.

Scott attempted to contact the victim using various accounts. She would block the accounts, but the same request would appear from a different account, deputies said. At one point, the victim said Scott accessed her Snapchat account and changed her password, although she was able to regain control of the account.

She refused Scott’s numerous demands and eventually informed her mother of the situation. When Scott attempted to FaceTime the teen on Jan. 7, 2019, she gave his email account and phone number to law enforcement.

Police used the information to track Scott via other social media apps and through Florida DMV records.

The victim also told deputies that Scott had asked some of her friends for nude photos, though she didn’t know if Scott threatened any of them or if they had gone to police.

Scott was arrested Thursday and charged with five counts of directly promoting sexual performance by a child. He’s being held without bond at the Broward Jail.