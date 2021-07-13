Cancel
Inside the retail leasing plan for Miami Worldcenter

By Matthew Arrojas
South Florida Business Journal
South Florida Business Journal
The $4 billion mixed-use development recently unveiled its first slate of retail signings, including two restaurants from a local restaurateur.

Miami, FLPosted by
South Florida Business Journal

Bitcoin mining company leases Miami Beach office space

A publicly traded bitcoin mining company is the latest cryptocurrency firm to establish a presence in the Miami area. Bit Digital (Nasdaq: BTBT), which bills itself as one of the world's largest Bitcoin mining firms, announced it leased an office space at the WeWork at 429 Lenox Ave. in Miami Beach. It's the company's second U.S. location, outside of its headquarters in New York City.
Miami, FLPosted by
South Florida Business Journal

With an eye on Latin America, cannabis cultivator Flora Growth moves headquarters to Miami

Canada-based Flora Growth Corp., an outdoor cannabis cultivator and manufacturer of cannabis-derived brands, chose Miami for its new corporate headquarters. The publicly traded company (Nasdaq: FLGC) has already secured an office space in Miami's Brickell neighborhood, a representative told the Business Journal. Flora Growth currently has five employees in the area and expects to relocate its full headquarters operations by early 2022. It will maintain an administrative office in Toronto after the move.
Miami, FLPosted by
South Florida Business Journal

Blocktower Capital moves headquarters to Miami with plans to scale crypto investment firm

Cryptocurrency businesses can't stay away from South Florida. BlockTower Capital, an investment firm focused on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, moved its headquarters and entire team to Brickell's Financial District, where it plans to scale. The New York City-based company is the latest cryptocurrency venture to relocate to the Magic City, already the home of ventures such as crypto exchanges eToro and Blockchain.com, and venture capital firm Borderless Capital.
Miami, FLPosted by
South Florida Business Journal

Going with the crowd

Caribu co-founder Max Tuchman knew she had to get creative when she began raising seed funding for the Miami startup. That was especially clear after a meeting with a venture capital firm in 2019. The firm was interested in investing, but asked for too much equity in exchange for that capital, she said. Tuchman wanted to get her interactive video platform for children off the ground, but she knew she couldn’t accept the offer.

