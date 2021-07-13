Cancel
Carson City, NV

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 03:09:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-13 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area; Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL MONO...SOUTHEASTERN CHURCHILL...MINERAL...DOUGLAS AND SOUTHERN LYON COUNTIES UNTIL 315 PM PDT At 141 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms over the region that are moving northeast at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Stronger storms could have outflows capable of producing areas of blowing dust with lowered visibility. Locations impacted include Hawthorne, Yerington, Luning, Mina, Middlegate, Wellington, Smith, Mason, Walker Lake, Weed Heights, Mina Airport, Junction U.S 50 And Nv 121 (Dixie Valley Rd), Junction U.S 50 And NV 839, Junction Nv 339 And Nv 208, Schurz, Nv 361 At Mineral-Nye Co Line South Of Gabbs), Junction NV 338 And CA 182, Rawhide, Junction U.S 6 And NV 360 and Hawthorne Industrial Airport.

alerts.weather.gov

