Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sidney, OH

Airports receive funds for improvements

By MELANIE SPEICHER
Sidney Daily News
 12 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two local communities will be receiving federal money to make improvements to their airports. U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, D-OH, announced Tuesday the United States Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has awarded 10 grants to city governments, county governments, and colleges and universities in southwest Ohio, totaling more than $4.5 million. The funds will be used to help make necessary repairs to airports and their critical infrastructure.

www.sidneydailynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sidney, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
Darke County, OH
Government
State
Washington State
County
Darke County, OH
Darke County, OH
Lifestyle
Cincinnati, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Van Wert, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
Sidney, OH
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sherrod Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airport Authority#Dot#Npias
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
FAA
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Tunisian president ousts government in move critics call a coup

TUNIS, July 25 (Reuters) - Tunisia's president dismissed the government and froze parliament on Sunday in a dramatic escalation of a political crisis that his opponents labelled a coup, calling their own supporters to come onto the streets in protest. President Kais Saied said he would assume executive authority with...
SportsABC News

Japan's Horigome wins first ever Olympic skateboard gold

TOKYO -- Yuto Horigome won the first ever skateboarding competition at the Olympic Games, taking gold in men’s street on Sunday in the city where he learned to skate as a kid and where his sport is often frowned upon. The first skateboarding silver went to Brazilian Kelvin Hoefler, who...
SportsNBC Olympics

becomes the first American to win individual foil GOLD 🇺🇸 🥇

Lee Kiefer became the first American woman to win a gold medal in the women's individual foil event and earned Team USA's first fencing medal of the Tokyo games. She defeated reigning Olympic champion Inna Deriglazova 15-13 to capture her first career Olympic medal after finishing fifth in London. Kiefer...

Comments / 0

Community Policy