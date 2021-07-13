Airports receive funds for improvements

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two local communities will be receiving federal money to make improvements to their airports. U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, D-OH, announced Tuesday the United States Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has awarded 10 grants to city governments, county governments, and colleges and universities in southwest Ohio, totaling more than $4.5 million. The funds will be used to help make necessary repairs to airports and their critical infrastructure.