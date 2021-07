This evening we are seeing beautiful clear skies throughout Michiana. Clear skies will remain in the forecast for the next few days. High temperatures tomorrow and Tuesday will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Along with the heat, humidity will begin to climb during the middle part of the week. Low rain chances are in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. Right now rain looks to stay isolated and mainly north. We will catch another dry day on Friday, and then more rain chances return to the forecast for next weekend. High temperatures will gradually fall back into the lower 80s Saturday and Sunday.