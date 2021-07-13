BREAKING: Pickup truck rams into Louisville jail. Bomb squad called

The bomb squad has been called to the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections building in downtown Louisville after a vehicle slammed into the front of the jail. Police say just after noon, a pickup truck raced through an intersection before hitting the front of the jail. The words “Patria y Vida” are spraypainted on the side and rear of the truck. These words mean Country and Life and have been the rallying call heard in the protests in Cuba over the past few days.