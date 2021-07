A project to expand Lockwood Road between Beltway 8 and the Union Pacific Corp. railroad from two to four lanes has been paused while county officials review the potential to modify the design, said Victoria Bryant, assistant director of Harris County Precinct 4’s Infrastructure Division. Construction on the project, which was initially slated to begin in the third quarter of 2020, was previously delayed due to utility conflicts. The project was originally expected to cost $2.32 million and take nine months to complete.