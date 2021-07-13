Angelina Jolie Has Been Wearing These Simple Shoes Everywhere This Summer

Scrolling through Nordstrom just so happens to be one of my favorite pastimes. I enjoy looking through all the new arrivals so that I feel constantly up to date on the latest and greatest that the retailer has to offer. Usually, I am pleasantly surprised by the selection, and this week was no different. Between the array of affordable sandals and influx of perfect summer dresses, it was nearly impossible to narrow down my favorite items, which is why I shopped out 50 of them for you below.