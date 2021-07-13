Middletown launches restaurant food scrap recycling program to reduce waste

Middletown recycling coordinator Kim O'Rourke speaks at a press conference downtown Tuesday announcing the launch of the Feed the Earth campaign. Jesse Leavenworth/The Hartford C

Working with a composting business and downtown restaurants, the city of Middletown has launched a pioneering food scrap recycling effort meant to reduce the waste stream and help the environment.

The nascent campaign seeks to enlist Main Street restaurants in collecting all vegetable and meat scraps from their kitchens and patrons’ plates. The scraps go into yellow-lidded blue bins and smaller black pails, to be collected twice weekly by Hartford-based Blue Earth.

“Food waste is a resource — it should not be going in the trash,” city recycling coordinator Kim O’Rourke said at a press conference Tuesday morning on the Feed the Earth campaign.

Blue Earth will transport the scraps to Quantum Biopower in Southington, an anaerobic digester facility that converts the material into energy and compost. With 100% participation from Middletown restaurants and other businesses that produce food scraps, Blue Earth co-owner Samuel King estimated collections could total 20-30 tons each week.

Containers, signs, training, and collection services are being provided free to participating businesses, city officials said.

Food scraps make up about 25% of the waste that goes to garbage-burning energy plants or landfills. Cutting that load will reduce tipping fees while also dampening climate change, officials said.

“Middletown’s Main Street is a vibrant destination in Connecticut, featuring many wonderful restaurants, coffee shops, and eateries. The Feed the Earth campaign will make it easy for the community to compost food waste while also promoting environmental sustainability,” Mayor Benjamin Florsheim said.

Officials said they hope to spread the scrap collection program throughout the city. The effort meshes with the state’s push, announced earlier this year, to expand composting and bio-energy infrastructure while enlisting more residents and business owners into converting food scraps into fuel and fertilizer.

Pressure is rising with the expected closing next year of the trash-to-energy plant in Hartford (the largest of five such plants in the state) and the expense of shipping garbage to out-of-state landfills, where capacity is shrinking and may decline by 40% by 2026.

A study in 2015 found that about 35% of material sent from Connecticut homes and businesses to landfills and trash-to-energy plants is organic and could be used as compost or converted to gas and fuel at anaerobic digestion (AD) facilities. The state, however, now hosts only one AD plant, Quantum in Southington. Three other commercial AD facilities have been permitted but not built, state officials said. Three commercial composting facilities process about 6,500 tons of food waste each year.

For more information on the Feed the Earth program, visit blueearthcompost.com/feedtheearth .

