Freddie Gibbs Drops “2021 NBA Finals Freestyle”

While his fans anxiously await his next album. SSS (which he would reveal as Soul Sold Separately), Freddie Gibbs has been busy… in Cannes. The rapper turned actor, and has been receiving acclaim for his very first acting role in the film Down With The King. In it, which also makes his feature debut, Gibbs plays a famous rapper who has been sent by his manager to a nondescript house in rural America to focus on his next album. However, Gibb’s character has no desire to record any music as he is burned out by his career and the fame that it entails. So, instead, he spends his time on his neighbor’s farm, learning about farming and country living, essentially “retiring” from music to focus on his new passion.