morag myerscough completes a vibrant and immersive 'endless ribbon' in coventry

designboom.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorag myerscough continues her exploration of immersive color with the ‘endless ribbon connecting us’ in coventry, UK. the vibrant installation, realized together with coventry city council and creative giants, breathes new life into one of the city’s major public spaces. the artist introduces the work as part of a major creative regeneration program ahead of the ‘city centre south scheme.’ coventry has just been named city of culture for 2021, and morag myerscough celebrates the news with the dramatic and atmospheric piece along the canopy of hertford street, transforming the space with the bold simplicity of light and color.

www.designboom.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atmospheric#Color#Cultural History#Coventry City Council#Coventry Cathedral
