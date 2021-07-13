morag myerscough completes a vibrant and immersive 'endless ribbon' in coventry
Morag myerscough continues her exploration of immersive color with the ‘endless ribbon connecting us’ in coventry, UK. the vibrant installation, realized together with coventry city council and creative giants, breathes new life into one of the city’s major public spaces. the artist introduces the work as part of a major creative regeneration program ahead of the ‘city centre south scheme.’ coventry has just been named city of culture for 2021, and morag myerscough celebrates the news with the dramatic and atmospheric piece along the canopy of hertford street, transforming the space with the bold simplicity of light and color.www.designboom.com
