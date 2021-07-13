morag myerscough completes a vibrant and immersive 'endless ribbon' in coventry

Glenstone museum unveils the first images of its newest building, designed in collaboration with thomas phifer and specially conceived to house a work by richard serra. the building will mark an addition to the overall collection of austere and minimal pavilions, sited in maryland and all realized by thomas phifer and partners. planned as a 4,000-square-foot concrete building, the addition is commissioned to house a single, large-scale sculpture that is one of the most recent works of the 82-year old artist. for more than fifty years, american artist richard serra has used abstract forms to consider the dynamic between material and the space shared by viewer and artwork. see our previous coverage of the museum’s 2018 opening here.