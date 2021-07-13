Cancel
Towards a Responsible and Ethical AI

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is not the technology at fault, but the intention. Responsible AI, Ethical AI, AI for social good — I am sure you must have heard these terms at some point or the other, whether you are a Data Scientist or not. When I first heard these terms, the warning...

towardsdatascience.com

#Economy#Ai Foundation#Responsible Ai#Ai Ml#Gps
Technologyfinextra.com

CBA puts AI ethics at centre of Bill Sense

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has used an AI ethics framework being developed by the country's government to help design a service that tells customers when their bill payments are due. CBA is one of six organisations that has been working with the government since 2019 on an AI ethics pilot...
TechnologyVentureBeat

AI ethics champion Margaret Mitchell on self-regulation and ‘foresight’

Ethics and artificial intelligence have become increasingly intertwined due to the pervasiveness of AI. But researchers, creators, corporations, and governments still face major challenges if they hope to address some of the more pressing concerns around AI’s impact on society. Much of this comes down to foresight — being able...
Data Privacytowardsdatascience.com

Ethical Data Work: Lessons on Technical Data Protection

Note from Towards Data Science’s editors: While we allow independent authors to publish articles in accordance with our rules and guidelines, we can’t validate every author’s contribution. The author of this post reiterates that he is not giving legal advice. See our Reader Terms for details. Introduction. Being data scientists...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Build Your Own Modular Audio Course on AI Ethics and Safety

A hand-picked “listening list” on the questions and stakes at the forefront of artificial intelligence research. Recent advances in AI and machine learning have helped create new tools and products and pushed scientific knowledge forward. They also bring along risks and complexities that we don’t yet fully understand—and these range from the hyperlocal (for example, companies perpetuating bias in their AI-powered hiring processes) to the existential (a general artificial intelligence wiping out life as we know it 😱).
Technologytowardsdatascience.com

Are You Afraid? 3 Reasons Why AI Scares Us

AI could be dangerous if we don’t do it right. A general artificial intelligence may be far in the future, but we have reasons to be extremely careful. For some years now, important public figures have raised concerns about the potential dangers of AI. The discourse revolves around the idea of superintelligent AI freeing itself from our control. Some skeptics argue that the scenario of AI “enslaving” us is so distantly dystopic that it isn’t worth considering. For instance, Gary Marcus ridiculed it saying that “it’s as if people in the fourteenth century were worrying about traffic accidents, when good hygiene might have been a whole lot more helpful.”
Technologydefense.gov

Ethics Key to AI Development, Austin Says

China — along with the United States and partners — are all hoping to come out on top when it comes to the mastery and application of artificial intelligence. But the Defense Department and its partners don't just aim to be masters of AI, they aim to do it ethically, said the secretary of defense.
Prince George's County, MDthemunchonline.com

Business Ethics

Business Ethics 6 Edition NEW EDITION, REVISED AND UPDATED This is a pragmatic, hands-on, up-to-date guide to determining right and wrong in the business world. Joseph Weiss integrates a stakeholder perspective with an issues-oriented approach so students look at how a business's actions affect not just share price and profit but the well-being of employees, customers, suppliers, the local community, the larger society, other nations, and the environment.Weiss uses a wealth of contemporary examples, including twenty-three customized cases that immerse students directly in recent business ethics dilemmas and ask them to consider how they would resolve them. The recent economic collapse raised ethical issues that have yet to be resolved--there could not be a better time for a fully updated edition of Weiss's classic, accessible blend of theory and practice.New to the Sixth Edition!New Cases! Fourteen of the twenty-three cases in this book are brand new to this edition. They touch on issues such as cyberbullying, fracking, neuromarketing, and for-profit education and involve institutions like Goldman Sachs, Google, Kaiser Permanente, Walmart, Ford, and Facebook. Updated Throughout! The text has been updated with the latest research, including new national ethics survey data, perspectives on generational differences, and global and international issues. Each chapter includes recent business press stories touching on ethical issues. New Feature! Several chapters now feature a unique Point/Counterpoint exercise that challenges students to argue both sides of a contemporary issue, such as too-big-to-fail institutions, the Boston bomber Rolling Stone cover, student loan debt, online file sharing, and questions raised by social media.
Technologytowardsdatascience.com

Mastering XGBoost

XGBoost is, at its simplest, a super-optimized gradient descent and boosting algorithm that is unusually fast and accurate. This “super optimization” occurs by combining a batch gradient descent function, as described above here, and a penalty for model complexity (a.k.a. regression tree function); however, it typically only applies to one type of machine learning model –
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

15 Things I look for in Data Science Candidates

Advice for anyone looking or hiring for data science jobs. Data science is as popular as ever but paradoxically also seems more fragmented and ill-defined than ever before. It can be quite difficult for newcomers to figure out how to break into the field, and perhaps even more difficult, it can be for managers to figure out how to hire for positions unless you know exactly what you’re looking for.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

35 Software Development Laws Everyone Loves To Ignore

A collection of IT related principles, adages and other wisdom…. Software Development is the ultimate discipline organised by paradigms and principles that associate not only with coding practices and standards but also fundamental aspects of human psychology, focusing on implementing a balanced software development process. Although we designate them as Eponymous Laws in the same way we might for a scientific law, they are observations that have quite reliably turned out to be true and their sarcastic nature makes them memorable — Murphy’s Law is a well-known example, but there are a ton of them.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Space and Time Complexity in Computer Algorithms

Space-time tradeoff in computer science makes your life easier. In this article, I will discuss computational complexity which was developed by Juris Hartmanis and Richard E. Stearns to analyze the difficulty of an algorithm. We all know, human nature aspires to seek an efficient way to assemble their daily tasks....
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Peering into Neural Nets for AI Safety

Daniel Filan on interpretability, AI safety, and how to find important problems to work on. Editor’s note: This episode is part of our podcast series on emerging problems in data science and machine learning, hosted by Jeremie Harris. Apart from hosting the podcast, Jeremie helps run a data science mentorship startup called SharpestMinds.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

How to explain Machine Learning to a lay person

Here’s an explanation I wrote in 2014, and still use today. Advancements in computer technology over the past decades have meant that the collection of electronic data has become more commonplace in most fields of human endeavor. Many organizations now find themselves holding large amounts of data spanning many prior years. This data can relate to people, financial transactions, biological information, and much, much more.
SoftwarePosted by
Forbes

How To Make Ethical Use Of AI In The Hiring Process

The Hopes and Fears Surrounding Recruitment Algorithms. Global corporate investments in AI are projected to double to around $110 billion over the next two years. One of the main areas of application for organizational AI is recruitment (e.g., staffing, hiring, employee selection, etc.), not least because human recruiters waste a great deal of time entering data, sorting through resumes, and making imprecise inferences about candidates’ talent and potential. Across countries and industries, big firms, such as IKEA, Unilever, Intel and Vodafone rely on algorithmic decision-making in their recruitment processes.
Ethicsphilosophynews.com

New Introduction to Population Ethics

I recently took over as the lead editor for utilitarianism.net, where we've just published a new introduction to population ethics. Check it out! (And feel free to email me with any suggestions or corrections.)My favourite bit was translating Johan Gustafsson's critical range view into the colloquial idiom of "meh" lives and "value blur" (with thanks to Helen for suggesting the term 'meh'). Here's a selection, minus footnotes and illustrations...Adding an individual makes an outcome better to the extent that their wellbeing exceeds the upper end of a critical range, and makes an outcome worse to the extent that their wellbeing falls below the lower limit of the critical range. [...]What about lives that fall within the critical range? Life within this range may strike us as meh: neither good nor bad, but also not precisely equal to zero in value, either. After all, some meh lives (those toward the upper end of the range) are better than others (those toward the lower end), so it cannot be that adding any life in this range results in an equally valuable outcome. Instead, the outcome’s value must be incomparable or on a par with that of the prior state: neither better, nor worse, nor precisely equal in value. Note that it may be better to add an upper-range meh life to the world than to add a lower-range meh life, even though adding either life is merely "meh", or results in an outcome that is incomparable with the world in which neither life is added.To further develop this view, we may think of the value of a life as having two dimensions. In addition to the familiar negative-vs-positive dimension, there is a second dimension of what we might call value blur. When there is zero blur, the resulting values are perfectly precise and comparable: any positive life, however barely so, then constitutes an intrinsic improvement to the world. But as we increase blur, the resulting value becomes increasingly "meh", or incomparable. If life's value had. . .
Computersdatasciencecentral.com

AI powered cyberattacks – adversarial AI

In the last post, we discussed an outline of AI powered cyber attacks and their defence strategies. In this post, we will discuss a specific type of attack which is called adversarial attack. Adversarial attacks are not common now because there are not many deep learning systems in production. But...
Marketstowardsdatascience.com

to Predict Your Buying Behaviour

Have you ever thought about why big companies like Google, Facebook provide their services absolutely free of cost? All these companies have such a huge user base that even if they charge minimal prices for their services they can generate billions of dollars in revenue every day. So how do...
Computer Sciencebiometricupdate.com

Fine words from AI vendors, but actions on ethics are scarce

Can altruism be profitable for the AI-industrial complex? Maybe, but the board meeting on that topic has been pushed to the farthest reaches of TBD. Just watch the VentureBeat interview of Margaret Mitchell, half of the ethics duo that Google fired after someone used Bing to look up the word ethics.

