Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cleveland Indians make charismatic West Orange grad Doug Nikhazy first Orlando area MLB Draft pick

By Buddy Collings, Orlando Sentinel
Posted by 
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 12 days ago

Doug Nikhazy liked to bring a hammock to the ballpark in his West Orange High School days.

That way, he could catch a nap between the end of the school day and game time.

Call it a power nap or meaningful meditation. Whatever it was, it worked.

Nikhazy, who started for four years at West Orange and then excelled in three college baseball seasons for Ole Miss, was selected by the Cleveland Indians as the No. 58 pick in the second round of the Major League Baseball Draft on Monday. The lefty pitcher, who set an Ole Miss record for wins in a season with a 12-2 record this year, is the first Orlando-area product picked.

It’s the latest accomplishment for a guy who rolled a skateboard to his college classes and was likened by a travel ball coach to Jeff Spicoli, the Sean Penn surfer dude character in the movie Fast Times At Ridgemont High .

Nikhazy, 21, somehow found a way to fit that chill bill with the persona of a high achiever. He revved up big crowds for Ole Miss home games by sprinting from the dugout to the mound to start innings.

At West Orange, he was student class president for all four of his years and took lead roles in charity projects, including a school dance-a-thon that raised money for the Children’s Miracle Network.

“Doug is a different bird,” former West Orange head coach Jesse Marlo said Tuesday. “He’s a fierce competitor, and he’s also charismatic.”

Nikhazy went as high in the draft as projected and is expected to come to terms and sign with the Indians. MLB assigns a slot value for each pick, and the listed expected signing bonus for Nikhazy’s position in the draft is $1.21 million.

The southpaw uses a surgical style to baffle batters. He combines a fastball that reaches the 90-92 mph range with three other effective pitches: a nasty curveball, a cutter and a changeup. His draft stock improved as the season progressed.

Marlo said Nikhazy’s passion for the game and personality would serve him well as he pushes to climb the minor league ladder into the big leagues.

“He’s the type of person that everyone wants to be around, no matter what situation it is. A natural leader and a winner,” Marlo said. “I’m sure he’s going to continue to do that all the way up to the Major League level.”

It worked that way at West Orange, where Nikhazy made pre-game meditation a popular pastime.

“Doug brought his hammock into the locker room and tied it up so he could catch a nap,” Marlo remembers. “Next thing you know, I had six or seven kids coming to the ballpark with hammocks.”

Nikhazy’s flair for dialing down the intensity of competition when the cleats are off figures to live on with wakeboarding and other outdoor activities.

“If you’re too tight off the baseball field and you kind of live on the baseball field; it’s no way to live,” Nikhazy said in a podcast conversation published by 247Sports on an OMSpirit website devoted to Ole Miss sports. “You’ve got to be able to remove yourself from the game a little bit once you get off the field.”

Nikhazy, now listed at 6-feet, 205 pounds, started in the outfield when he wasn’t pitching in his four high school seasons. He tossed consecutive five-inning no-hitters as the Warriors reached the FHSAA final four in his junior year of 2017.

He was a success from the start at the college level. He set an Ole Miss freshman record with 86 strikeouts and went 9-3 and team-best 3.31 ERA in 2019. He was 3-1 with a 2.53 ERA in a sophomore season cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nikhazy earned first-team All-American honors this year as a junior after going 12-2 with a 2.45 ERA, 142 strikeouts and 31 walks in 92 innings pitched for Ole Miss. A highlight was his 16-strikeout performance against FSU in a College World Series regional victory.

This story was first published at OrlandoSentinel.com . Varsity Content Editor Buddy Collings can be reached by email at bcollings@orlandosentinel.com .

Comments / 0

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
829K+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Penn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Games#Baseball Field#Mlb Draft#West Orange#Mlb Draft#College Baseball#Ole Miss#The Cleveland Indians#Fast Times#Major League#Omspirit#Warriors#Fhsaa#All American#Era#Orlandosentinel Com#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
FSU
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBYardbarker

Indians Selected Left-Handed Pitcher Doug Nikhazy with the 58th Pick of the Draft

With the 58th pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, the Cleveland Indians selected left-handed pitcher Doug Nikhazy out of Ole Miss. Nikhazy, a political science major, comes in at 6’0’’ and 205 pounds. In 2021, the left-hander had a 2.45 earned run average, 12 wins compared to only two losses in 16 total appearances. This in a total of 92 innings pitched.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Cleveland Indians face difficult decision in coming days

The Cleveland Indians are the only team that can potentially derail the White Sox hopes for the AL Central. As the only other team over .500 in the division, they are really the only chance of keeping the White Sox from running away. However, the Indians are also eight games back, and have lost ten of their past 14 games heading into the break.
MLB247Sports

Ryan Webb selected in fourth round of MLB Draft by Cleveland Indians

Georgia pitcher Ryan Webb was the first Bulldog to hear his name called in the 2021 MLB Draft, going 125th overall (fourth round) to the Cleveland Indians. A senior out of Pope H.S., Webb served as one of the team captains for the Bulldogs this past season. Overall, in his four-year Georgia career, Webb made 55 appearances including 18 starts, tallying 152.2 innings with 183 strikeouts and 62 walks.
Baseballhottytoddy.com

Doug Nikhazy Selected by the Cleveland Indians in the Second Round

Ole Miss junior left-handed pitcher Doug Nikhazy got selected in the second round by the Cleveland Indians as the No.58 pick on Monday. Nikhazy came into the draft as the No.56 prospect on the MLB.com draft board. Nikhazy was dominant on the mound for the Rebels. This past season, the...
MLBallfans.co

2021 MLB Trade Deadline Preview: Cleveland Indians

The Cleveland Indians were able to sweep the Kansas City Royals entering the All-Star break. The problem is, they were riding a nine-game losing streak and fell to eight games back of the Chicago White Sox for the AL Central lead. While the ship is starting to sail on the Indians winning the division, they still have a very good shot to snag a Wild Card spot.
MLBallfans.co

Cleveland Indians: 3 teams that could trade for Cesar Hernandez

The Cleveland Indians have once again struggled against the top teams in the American League, dropping four of their last five contests. This is the second time this month that the team has been bested by the Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland might not be able to rebound from it. July was set to be the club’s most important month and a 6-12 record just won’t cut it.
MLBTimes Reporter

Cleveland Indians at Oakland Athletics odds, picks and prediction

The Cleveland Indians (45-43) and Oakland Athletics (53-40) play the second game of a three-game set Saturday at Oakland Coliseum. First pitch is scheduled for 4:07 p.m. ET. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Indians vs. Athletics odds with MLB picks and predictions. RHP Cal Quantrill is the projected...
MLBchatsports.com

Cleveland Indians 2021 MLB Draft Hub: Who, What, When, Where

Cesar Hernandez #7 and Oscar Mercado #35 of the Cleveland Indians (Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images) Cleveland Indians 2021 MLB Draft Hub: Who, What, When, Where. The 2021 MLB Draft is upon us and with games around the league being postponed for weather, more attention can be shifted to the next wave of MLB talent entering the league. For fans of the Cleveland Indians, the team has been able to see success in the draft recently, logging some of the club’s best classes of the last 25 years, including building majority of the team’s current starting rotation when healthy during the 2016 MLB Draft.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Cleveland Indians take former Mill Creek teammates Davis Sharpe, Alaska Abney in MLB Draft

The Cleveland Indians landed former Mill Creek teammates Davis Sharpe and Alaska Abney on Tuesday, the final day of the MLB First-Year Player Draft. Sharpe went to the Indians in the 13th round (No. 396 overall) and Abney was selected in the 15th round (No. 456 overall) after three seasons of college baseball. The two helped Mill Creek to a state runner-up finish as seniors in 2018 — Sharpe as a starting pitcher and first baseman and Abney as the Hawks’ closer.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Suns make first big move of the offseason after NBA Finals run

The 2020/21 campaign was tremendous for the Phoenix Suns, despite falling short in the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks. Nevertheless, the future looks bright for this organization. Just days removed from losing Game 6, the Suns have already lost a key figure of their front office:. Most people won’t...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Phillies Reportedly Interested In Trade For 8-Time All-Star

Believe it or not, the Philadelphia Phillies are just four games back of the New York Mets for first place in the NL East. The Phillies, as a result, are expected to be buyers ahead of MLB’s July 30 trade deadline. According to baseball insider Jon Heyman, the Phillies are...
MLBaudacy.com

MLB issues ruling on mysterious light that halted play during Red Sox-Yankees

There was more than one commotion in the stands at Yankee Stadium last weekend. In the seventh inning of Sunday night’s affair, a mysterious light shined towards home plate during DJ LeMahieu’s at-bat against Brandon Workman, briefly stopping play. Given the prevalence of weird subterfuge, MLB launched an investigation into...
Louisville, KYPosted by
WHAS11

St. X grad Trey Sweeney picked 20th overall in MLB Draft

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville high school alum is heading to the big leagues!. During the first round of the Major League Baseball (MLB) Draft Sunday night, Trey Sweeney was the 20th overall pick, drafted by the New York Yankees. Sweeney, a St. X grad, played shortstop for Eastern Illinois...

Comments / 0

Community Policy