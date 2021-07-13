Cleveland Indians make charismatic West Orange grad Doug Nikhazy first Orlando area MLB Draft pick

Doug Nikhazy liked to bring a hammock to the ballpark in his West Orange High School days.

That way, he could catch a nap between the end of the school day and game time.

Call it a power nap or meaningful meditation. Whatever it was, it worked.

Nikhazy, who started for four years at West Orange and then excelled in three college baseball seasons for Ole Miss, was selected by the Cleveland Indians as the No. 58 pick in the second round of the Major League Baseball Draft on Monday. The lefty pitcher, who set an Ole Miss record for wins in a season with a 12-2 record this year, is the first Orlando-area product picked.

It’s the latest accomplishment for a guy who rolled a skateboard to his college classes and was likened by a travel ball coach to Jeff Spicoli, the Sean Penn surfer dude character in the movie Fast Times At Ridgemont High .

Nikhazy, 21, somehow found a way to fit that chill bill with the persona of a high achiever. He revved up big crowds for Ole Miss home games by sprinting from the dugout to the mound to start innings.

At West Orange, he was student class president for all four of his years and took lead roles in charity projects, including a school dance-a-thon that raised money for the Children’s Miracle Network.

“Doug is a different bird,” former West Orange head coach Jesse Marlo said Tuesday. “He’s a fierce competitor, and he’s also charismatic.”

Nikhazy went as high in the draft as projected and is expected to come to terms and sign with the Indians. MLB assigns a slot value for each pick, and the listed expected signing bonus for Nikhazy’s position in the draft is $1.21 million.

The southpaw uses a surgical style to baffle batters. He combines a fastball that reaches the 90-92 mph range with three other effective pitches: a nasty curveball, a cutter and a changeup. His draft stock improved as the season progressed.

Marlo said Nikhazy’s passion for the game and personality would serve him well as he pushes to climb the minor league ladder into the big leagues.

“He’s the type of person that everyone wants to be around, no matter what situation it is. A natural leader and a winner,” Marlo said. “I’m sure he’s going to continue to do that all the way up to the Major League level.”

It worked that way at West Orange, where Nikhazy made pre-game meditation a popular pastime.

“Doug brought his hammock into the locker room and tied it up so he could catch a nap,” Marlo remembers. “Next thing you know, I had six or seven kids coming to the ballpark with hammocks.”

Nikhazy’s flair for dialing down the intensity of competition when the cleats are off figures to live on with wakeboarding and other outdoor activities.

“If you’re too tight off the baseball field and you kind of live on the baseball field; it’s no way to live,” Nikhazy said in a podcast conversation published by 247Sports on an OMSpirit website devoted to Ole Miss sports. “You’ve got to be able to remove yourself from the game a little bit once you get off the field.”

Nikhazy, now listed at 6-feet, 205 pounds, started in the outfield when he wasn’t pitching in his four high school seasons. He tossed consecutive five-inning no-hitters as the Warriors reached the FHSAA final four in his junior year of 2017.

He was a success from the start at the college level. He set an Ole Miss freshman record with 86 strikeouts and went 9-3 and team-best 3.31 ERA in 2019. He was 3-1 with a 2.53 ERA in a sophomore season cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nikhazy earned first-team All-American honors this year as a junior after going 12-2 with a 2.45 ERA, 142 strikeouts and 31 walks in 92 innings pitched for Ole Miss. A highlight was his 16-strikeout performance against FSU in a College World Series regional victory.

This story was first published at OrlandoSentinel.com . Varsity Content Editor Buddy Collings can be reached by email at bcollings@orlandosentinel.com .