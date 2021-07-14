NLVPD: 73-year-old woman ran red light, dies in 5-vehicle crash near Craig Road, Allen Lane

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One woman is dead following a five-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas Tuesday morning. According to North Las Vegas Police Officer Alexander Cuevas, a woman over the age of 70 was driving northbound on Allen Lane about 10:20 a.m. near Craig Road when her white Mazda III ran a red light and struck another vehicle, according to a witness. The Mazda then continued and hit three other vehicles.