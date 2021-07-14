Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Las Vegas, NV

NLVPD: 73-year-old woman ran red light, dies in 5-vehicle crash near Craig Road, Allen Lane

By Ashley Casper
Fox5 KVVU
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One woman is dead following a five-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas Tuesday morning. According to North Las Vegas Police Officer Alexander Cuevas, a woman over the age of 70 was driving northbound on Allen Lane about 10:20 a.m. near Craig Road when her white Mazda III ran a red light and struck another vehicle, according to a witness. The Mazda then continued and hit three other vehicles.

www.fox5vegas.com

Comments / 6

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
North Las Vegas, NV
Traffic
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
City
North Las Vegas, NV
North Las Vegas, NV
Cars
North Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Accidents
Local
Nevada Traffic
Nevada State
Nevada Cars
North Las Vegas, NV
Accidents
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allen Lane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Mazda
News Break
Cars
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

10 of the biggest findings from the Cuomo sexual harassment probe

WASHINGTON — The New York attorney general found Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, including employees in his office, and violated state and federal laws. Investigators graphically detailed numerous instances of Cuomo's alleged harassment, including accusations of sexual comments and groping. The governor forcefully denied the allegations and ignored renewed calls for his resignation after the report was released.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from the Ohio special primaries

Primaries in two Ohio special House elections Tuesday served as stress tests for the state of the Republican and Democratic parties as their respective ideological and establishment flanks clashed. In a ruby-red district outside of Columbus, energy lobbyist Mike Carey, who was endorsed by former President Trump , defeated a...
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

Why Tyson's employee vaccine requirement stands out

New York (CNN Business) — Meat producer Tyson Foods' announcement Tuesday that it will require all its workers to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by November 1 is hardly the norm when it comes to vaccine rules for frontline employees. Most company mandates so far have been for corporate workers....
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge temporarily blocks Texas order targeting suspected migrants

A federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked the Texas governor's executive order that directed state law enforcement to target suspected migrants, ruling that it will likely fail against a legal challenge from the Biden administration. District Judge Kathleen Cardone issued a brief two-page decision forbidding Texas officials from carrying out...

Comments / 6

Community Policy