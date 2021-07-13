Stop typing! Study says handwriting is better for learning

• Handwriting can help people better understand untrained tasks compared to other forms of note-gathering.

• The brain works differently when comprehending handwriting.

• Cursive handwriting (script) is the most beneficial.

Maybe it’s time we all practice our handwriting again.

Remote work may make it easier to compile meeting recaps using word processors or even recording live video calls, but new research suggests that taking notes by hand can promote faster learning.

Researchers from Johns Hopkins University found that handwriting enables people to better understand untrained tasks compared to video watching and typewriting.

The study, which was published in the journal Psychological Science, makes an argument for learning through handwriting that can extend to the workplace: Should we all be taking notes via pen and paper during meetings? Here’s how it works.

How handwriting unlocks learning

To emulate learning, researchers had more than three dozen non-Arabic-speaking adults randomly divided into subgroups that focused on different types of learning: hand-writing, typing (computers), and video watching. They were asked to familiarize themselves with the Arabic alphabet, which has 28 letters.

After completing six lessons, those that were in the typing and video watching group were able to pick up on the Arabic alphabet, which seems like a pretty quick learning experience.

But it’s not even close to how quickly the handwriting group was able to grasp the language; they required just two learning sessions to gain the same level of understanding, according to the study. The handwriting group also outperformed the others when they were asked if they could use Arabic letters to spell words or read words they hadn’t learned.

Handwriting activates your brain

While the study doesn’t prove why handwriting unlocks learning better, previous research has shown that writing by hand can activate more areas of the brain through multiple avenues.

For starters, you’re visually repeating a motion of shapes for each letter and the eye follows it more closely than when typing on a keyboard.

Additionally, note-taking often requires participants to concentrate in novel ways, which can be powerful depending on how people organize their notes — in columns or creating drawings to identify important information.

If you’re really interested in uncapping more areas of your brain, you can also try writing notes in cursive. A recent study found that cursive handwriting helps the brain learn and recall information better due to the visual recognition that cursive requires.